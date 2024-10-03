Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Increased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,404 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 6.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

