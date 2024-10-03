Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $84.31. 3,279,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,754. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $85.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

