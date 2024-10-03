Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $67.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,347. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $67.92.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,717,000 after purchasing an additional 984,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,940,000 after buying an additional 14,220,295 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,593,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,640,000 after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,378,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,307,000 after acquiring an additional 208,308 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,043,000 after acquiring an additional 709,943 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.