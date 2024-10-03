Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.47. 600,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,787. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 51,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 234,715 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 210,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 34,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after buying an additional 722,717 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

