Scott Darling Sells 6,200 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $245,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Scott Darling sold 7,190 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $281,464.77.

On Monday, August 19th, Scott Darling sold 24,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $960,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $405,000.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST remained flat at $38.94 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,968. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 1,792.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,589,000 after buying an additional 157,719 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Upstart by 349.1% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 189,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 147,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 442.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 120,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 89,219 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.61.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

