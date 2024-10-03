Scott Robinson Purchases 74,000 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) Director Scott Robinson purchased 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,978.20.

Gear Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE GXE traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.60. The company had a trading volume of 404,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,490. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.57 and a 52 week high of C$0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market cap of C$158.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 3.56.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of C$40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1398601 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

