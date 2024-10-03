Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Sealed Air worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $1,896,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $86,410,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,834,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

