Seaport Global Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) Stock Price Down 27.9%

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU – Get Free Report) traded down 27.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 7,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.
Seaport Global Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.
About Seaport Global Acquisition
Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
