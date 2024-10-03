Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Materion in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on Materion

Materion Trading Down 11.7 %

NYSE:MTRN opened at $97.00 on Thursday. Materion has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $145.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Materion by 4.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Materion by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.