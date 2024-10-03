Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$13.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.97.

SES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

SES stock opened at C$12.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$6.98 and a 1 year high of C$12.75.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$538,121.90. In related news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$538,121.90. Also, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham acquired 17,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,560.90. Insiders have sold 58,161 shares of company stock valued at $695,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

