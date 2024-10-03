Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.75

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.75 and last traded at C$12.73, with a volume of 263737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SES. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.97.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.66.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 5.62%.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total transaction of C$145,350.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total transaction of C$145,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total value of C$538,121.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,161 shares of company stock worth $695,972. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

