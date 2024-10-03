Sei Investments Co. Buys 16,736 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 68,407 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 63,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.7% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 82,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 362,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $673.04 million, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 12,155 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $272,150.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,326.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $272,150.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,326.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,918. 29.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

