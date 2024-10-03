Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,751,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,813 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,743,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in International Game Technology by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,559 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 509,722 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGT stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IGT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

