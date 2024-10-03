Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,503 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 142,033 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Integra LifeSciences worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 58.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IART opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.