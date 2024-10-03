Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Mark Vranesh Sells 7,500 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $116,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,967.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Semrush Price Performance

Shares of Semrush stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.20. 449,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.42.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth about $10,597,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,426,000 after acquiring an additional 358,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the second quarter worth about $3,732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 236,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

