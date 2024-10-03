Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading Up 1.3%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.
Seneca Financial Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.
Seneca Financial Company Profile
Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.
