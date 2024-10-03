Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 100000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.
Senior Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.99.
Senior Company Profile
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.
