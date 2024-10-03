SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,630,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $55,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of S. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,453,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 589,352 shares of company stock worth $12,648,468. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

S stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

