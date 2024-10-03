Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) Insider Buys £19,941.97 in Stock

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) insider James Stewart bought 25,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £19,941.97 ($26,674.65).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 79 ($1.06). 1,713,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,900.00. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.80 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.30 ($1.18).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70,000.00%.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

