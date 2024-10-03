Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.09

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.09 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 80.20 ($1.07). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 78.60 ($1.05), with a volume of 1,165,419 shares traded.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,860.00.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -70,000.00%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

