Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.58

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $4.59. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 192,258 shares trading hands.
Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $255.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 485.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties
About Seritage Growth Properties
Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.
