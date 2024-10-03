Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.17

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Shangri-La Asia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

