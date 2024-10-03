Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.50). 1,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 27,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.51).

Shearwater Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £8.94 million, a PE ratio of -416.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and data subject access requests.

