Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shopify by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after buying an additional 13,885,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Shopify by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,982,000 after buying an additional 542,503 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of -465.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.35.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

