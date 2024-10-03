Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. 345,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,044,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGML

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.62 and a beta of 0.16.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $45.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Sigma Lithium had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 56,347 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 174,992 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,355 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.