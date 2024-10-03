Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $23.41.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.