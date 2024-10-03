Sirius XM (SIRI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) recently:

9/26/2024 – Sirius XM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $2.80 to $21.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Sirius XM had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Sirius XM was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Sirius XM had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.50 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Sirius XM had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $3.40 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Sirius XM had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.50 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.18. 5,266,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,370. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $57.80.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.21%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

