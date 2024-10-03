Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.