Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Shares Up 18.5%

Shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) shot up 18.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

