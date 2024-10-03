SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lessened its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in SM Energy by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 71,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $7,154,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,710,000 after acquiring an additional 198,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

SM Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE SM opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

