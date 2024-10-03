Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

NYSE SNOW traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $110.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.78 and its 200-day moving average is $136.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $95,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 751,755 shares in the company, valued at $83,753,024.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,386 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.0% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

