SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stake Increased by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 3,655.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,472.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,472.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,328 shares of company stock worth $808,246 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

