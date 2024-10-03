SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 6,835,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 45,279,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,328 shares of company stock worth $808,246 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482,683 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057,233 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

