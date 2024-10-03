Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 107,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 62,978 shares.The stock last traded at $16.63 and had previously closed at $16.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sohu.com

Sohu.com Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $553.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 1,973.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 31.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sohu.com

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.