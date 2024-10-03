SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Shares Down 10%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) shares fell 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.67. 7,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 16,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
SolarWindow Technologies Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.
SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile
SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.
Featured Stories
