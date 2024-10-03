Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CFO Sells $399,246.11 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CFO James H. Mackaness sold 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $399,246.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,671.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of SLNO stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.95. 248,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of -1.46. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $55.56.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SLNO
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Soleno Therapeutics
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.