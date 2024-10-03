Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 110000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Solstice Gold Stock Up 25.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

