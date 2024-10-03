Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $3.07. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 27,356 shares changing hands.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.