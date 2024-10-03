Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.20 and last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 149651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.13.
Separately, UBS Group raised Sonova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.
