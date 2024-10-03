Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,308,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,356,813 shares.The stock last traded at $16.02 and had previously closed at $16.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHC. Barclays lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.69 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.45 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 47.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,705,974.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 43.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,892,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,248 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,074,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,626,000. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,761,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

