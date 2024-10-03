South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 12,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 23,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.47 price target on South Star Battery Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.85.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

