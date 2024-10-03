South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 12,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 23,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.47 price target on South Star Battery Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.
South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.
