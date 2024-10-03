South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.17

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $12.84. South32 shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 55,794 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOUHY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of South32 to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get South32 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on South32

South32 Stock Performance

South32 Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.1426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About South32

(Get Free Report)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.