Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.50

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11), with a volume of 11879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).
Southern Energy Stock Up 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.06. The company has a market cap of £13.32 million, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.19.
Southern Energy Company Profile
Southern Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets comprising Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, covering an area of approximately 38,000 acres located in Mississippi.
