Southern (SO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Southern (NYSE: SO):

10/2/2024 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $93.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Southern is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Southern was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $86.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $87.00 to $96.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Southern Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.70. 6,120,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,654. The company has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $80.05.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In other news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,135. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

