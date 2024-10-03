Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $31.50

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $28.25 to $31.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,186,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rakesh Gangwal bought 643,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300,764.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117,203.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,422,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,792,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,972,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,435 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 629.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,590,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $45,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $166,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,496 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

