S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $514.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.11. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $528.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.42.

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

