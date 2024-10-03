S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.42.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $514.71 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $528.02. The firm has a market cap of $161.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

