SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.19 and last traded at $39.96. Approximately 20,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 52,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22.

Get SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIP. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 113,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.