SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $245.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

