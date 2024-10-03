SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after buying an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after buying an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $245.64 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $247.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

